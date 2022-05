(WANE) – Curtis Blackwell will get a shot to land on an NFL roster this fall. The Norwell grad and former Ball State offensive lineman plans to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Blackwell was named to the All-MAC team in his final three seasons at Ball State.

The offensive lineman hopes to be the first Norwell Knight since Chandler Harnish to make it onto an NFL roster next season.