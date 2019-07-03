Northrop’s Curry heading to John Logan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop graduate Sydney Curry will be suiting up at John A. Logan College, a junior college in Illinois, according to a tweet by the school’s basketball program.

Excited to announce the signing of Sydney Curry! Curry is a 6'8 Forward who joins us from Fort Wayne, IN where he recently graduated from Northrop HS. Welcome to the Logan Family Syd! #TheLoganWay pic.twitter.com/KqmsrrRWog — Logan Basketball (@LoganVolsBBall) July 2, 2019

Curry, a six-foot-eight forward, originally signed with the Miami RedHawks back in February.

Last season – his lone season at Northrop after playing the previous two at Horizon Christian Academy – Curry averaged almost 19 points and 13 rebounds a game for Bruins team that went 16-9 overall, earned a share of the SAC title, and brought home a sectional championship.