FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of the Highlight Zone is almost upon us and one name to know this fall is Arieon McCarter.

A junior-to-be at North Side, the defensive back in garnering interested on the Division I level. The six-foot, 170-pounder recently received his first D-1 offer from Western Michigan University.

McCarter is a transfer from Snider, where last year he split time between varsity and JV. He is the younger brother of former Bishop Luers standout C.J. McCarter.