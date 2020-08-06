No fans at SAC games in August; IHSAA issues safety guidelines

Schools in the Summit Athletic Conference will not allow any fans at fall sports through the end of August.

This goes for all fall sports at home events for schools in Southwest Allen, Northwest Allen, and Fort Wayne Community Schools, as well as Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, and Concordia.

Beginning Sept. 1, if large group gatherings are allowed, each school will get a ticket allowance, with a maximum of four parents or guardians only allowed to attend.

These rules are for all events involving only two schools.

The announcement came the same day the IHSAA released its COVID-19 resource guide for schools. The document offers sport-specific safety guidelines.

Among the regulations: anyone not actively participating in the event should wear a mask, and schools can sell concessions but pre-packaged items are suggested.

The guide allows host schools to determine their own attendance policies, but bleacher capacity will be limited to 50 percent and cannot exceed more than 250 people per set of bleachers.

Schools also must limit areas where people might congregate, the IHSAA said.