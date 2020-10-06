No. 5 Notre Dame basks in its unusual home ‘crowd’

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, fans wait for Notre Dame and Navy to play in an NCAA college football game, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — In a quirk this season, No. 5 Notre Dame enjoys a greater home-field advantage than most of its opponents.

As of now, the Fighting Irish are slated to play in front of only one crowd bigger than their own, which is limited to about 10,000 people because of the pandemic.

Pitt, Boston College, North Carolina and Wake Forest have not allowed any spectators to attend so far. Georgia Tech had slightly more fans than the Fighting Irish at a recent home game.

Notre Dame won’t play on the road until Oct. 24 against the Panthers.

