No. 10 Indiana tries for 4-0 Big Ten start against Spartans

No. 10 Indiana enters its game with Michigan State with its highest ranking since 1969 and can achieve its first 4-0 Big Ten start since 1987.
Michigan State is trying to rebound after a 49-7 loss to Iowa.
Michigan State has won eight consecutive games over Indiana in Spartan Stadium and 10 of the last 11 overall in the series.
Michigan State is 10-10 in its last 20 games against AP top-10 teams.
The Spartans have shown they can move the ball if they avoid turnovers, but Indiana has had a takeaway in 32 of its last 34 games.
