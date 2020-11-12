No. 10 Indiana tries for 4-0 Big Ten start against Spartans

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

No. 10 Indiana enters its game with Michigan State with its highest ranking since 1969 and can achieve its first 4-0 Big Ten start since 1987.

Michigan State is trying to rebound after a 49-7 loss to Iowa.

Michigan State has won eight consecutive games over Indiana in Spartan Stadium and 10 of the last 11 overall in the series.

Michigan State is 10-10 in its last 20 games against AP top-10 teams.

The Spartans have shown they can move the ball if they avoid turnovers, but Indiana has had a takeaway in 32 of its last 34 games.