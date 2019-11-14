NFL helmet safety challenge kicks-off with symposium in Ohio

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jack Mewhort is checked on after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — As part of the Helmet Challenge launched by the National Football League, league safety officials, scientists, engineers and helmet manufacturers are meeting in Ohio for a symposium on developing a safer helmet for league players.

The Vindicator reports that the NFL is partnering with America Makes, a national accelerator for 3-D printing and additive manufacturing based in Youngstown, to put on the three-day event which started Wednesday.

The Youngstown event is the program’s national kick-off.

Up to $3 million will be available in the challenge, including $2 million in grant funding to support the development of a helmet prototype, and a $1 million award.

The challenge will culminate in May 2021 with applicants submitting helmet prototypes for testing in laboratory conditions that represent potentially concussive impacts in the NFL.

