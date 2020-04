INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have three picks for Friday night’s second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. They currently hold picks 34 and 44 overall in the second and pick 75 overall in the third.

General manager Chris Ballard trading one of those selections to net more picks is a real possibility. If he does hold on to number 34 overall, Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths have some names he may be eyeing.