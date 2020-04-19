Colts and the NFL Draft: Offensive needs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts finished 2019 ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense.
With room to improve, WXIN’s Dave Griffiths and Mike Chappell discuss how the Horseshoe can get better through the 2020 NFL Draft.
