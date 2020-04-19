Live Now
Colts and the NFL Draft: Offensive needs

NFL Draft

Bengals Colts Football_74330

Members of the Indianapolis Colts, left, and Cincinnati Bengals wait for the snap on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL wildcard playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts finished 2019 ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense.

With room to improve, WXIN’s Dave Griffiths and Mike Chappell discuss how the Horseshoe can get better through the 2020 NFL Draft.

