FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Austin Mack signs an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

From bishop Luers, to Ohio State and now New York, wide receiver Austin Mack is ready to get to work. Mack wasn’t selected in the 2020 NFL Draft but moments after he and his agent were able to work out a deal with the Giants.

After four years at Ohio State, Mack finishing with 79 passes caught and racked up over 1,000 yards.