Browns leave fans disappointed in final home game of the season

CLEVELAND (AP)-Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be home throughout the AFC playoffs. Baltimore secured home-field advantage in the postseason with its 11th straight win, 31-15 over the Browns. Cleveland could be on the verge of another coaching change. MVP favorite Jackson threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews as the Ravens shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss on Sept. 29. Cleveland’s disappointing season will end short of the postseason as the Browns were officially eliminated. The loss is another blow to coach Freddie Kitchens who could be fired.