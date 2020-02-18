NFL LB, Carroll grad Drue Tranquil launches public speaking platform

IRVINE, Calif. (WANE) — NFL linebacker and Fort Wayne native Drue Tranquil launched his own public speaking platform aiming to share his life advice to non-profits and schools.

Tranquil graduated from Carroll High School in 2014 before playing 11 games as a true freshman for Notre Dame the same year. As a sophomore, he tore his ACL celebrating a broken-up pass against Georgia Tech.

Tranquil was able to redshirt for the 2015 season after his injury which allowed him to play in four complete seasons with the Irish, which he opted to do after announcing that he would return for the 2018 season.

“Calling him a warrior isn’t enough to accurately depict Tranquill’s mind, body, and spiritual commitment to Notre Dame Football,” said head coach Brian Kelly.

After his second season as a Notre Dame captain, Tranquil also won the Wuerffel Trophy which is awarded to the college football athlete “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Tranquil was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers as the 130th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft where he tallied 74 tackles in his rookie season.

Tranquill credits his commitment to his faith and his family, especially his wife and son, for helping him get through these challenging setbacks in his life and career. He was inspired to begin sharing his experiences with others with the hopes of providing them with valuable life lessons that he discovered through those most challenging periods of his career.

Drue Tranquill Speaks will share lessons about resilience, persistence, and leadership while helping audiences learn how to empathize with their peers, cope with events beyond their control and become leaders in their own fields.