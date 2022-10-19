INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as the Washington Wizards led from wire to wire, beating the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107. Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won consecutive season openers for the first time since 2004-05. Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 26 points and 19 from rookie Bennedict Mathurin. The Pacers’ losing streak reached 11 games overall, including 10 to end last season, with 10 straight losses against Eastern Conference foes.