LAS VEGAS (WANE) – Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was selected with the 14th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens while Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis went 31st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs as the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft took place on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars while University of Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson was selected second by the Detroit Lions.

Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson (Jets) and Chris Olave (Saints) went 10th and 11th overall.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts did not have a first round selection.

Round two and three will be held Friday. The draft wraps up Saturday with rounds four through seven.