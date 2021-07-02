NCAA’s new NIL guidelines may or may not impact Purdue Fort Wayne student athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NCAA’s new name, image and likeness guidelines are already impacting larger college programs and student athletes, but what about smaller institutions like Purdue Fort Wayne?

As of July 1, student athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) without losing their college eligibility. The move comes as several states enacted their own NIL legislation, including Ohio.

According to Purdue Fort Wayne’s director of Media Services, the school is forming a committee to educate student athletes on the polices and procedures.

“At our level we have not had many inquires from our student athletes about it,” said Derrick Sloboda. “I do think there is a difference between us and a power five school where you have student athletes on TV, CBS, ESPN, SportsCenter every night. There is a certain probably value they have to their name, image likeness that perhaps our student athletes don’t have when they get here campus.”

College athletes from Fort Wayne react to the NCAA’s new rules regarding name, image and likeness.

With the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules from the NCAA, I can now support companies as well as be apart of endorsements and be paid for my service. If anyone is Interested with working or collaborating with me, Let me know! — Luke Wiginton (@LukeWiginton) July 1, 2021

In northeast Indiana, the NCAA’s move impacts student athletes at Purdue Fort Wayne and Trine University.