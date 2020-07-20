Native American group: Indianapolis Indians’ name offensive

Pawtucket Red Sox’s Willie Harris, center, dives back to first as Indianapolis Indians shortstop J.J. Furmaniak, left, throws to home plate to get Pawtucket’s Trent Durrington, not pictured, out in the sixth inning of a minor league baseball game Thursday, April 6, 2006, in Pawtucket, R.I. Indianapolis first baseman Brad Eldred looks on at right. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Native American group that considers the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians’ name offensive is hosting two discussions this week related to the team’s name.

The American Indian Center of Indiana planned Zoom conversations for “interested parties” Monday evening and again later this week in hopes of drafting a resolution calling for the removal of the minor-league team’s name. Carolina Castoreno is the center’s executive director. She tells The Indianapolis Star that people who think names like Chiefs and Indians should be acceptable “don’t understand the harm that comes from having our images kind of reduced to sports and high school mascots.”

