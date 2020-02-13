NASCAR signs Verizon to upgrade wireless to 5G at 12 tracks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has reached a deal with Verizon to upgrade the wireless infrastructure at the 12 tracks owned by the stock car racing series.
The agreement will take three years to complete, but NASCAR believes it will improve the fan experience.
Fans have long complained that cellular service and wireless access is spotty at NASCAR event.
It will be up to independent track promoters to upgrade their own infrastructure.
