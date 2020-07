FILE – In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have come together for an unprecedented weekend of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar will start the racing on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Xfinity Series making its debut on the road course.

Then NASCAR’s elite Cup Series will race on the oval on Sunday.

Fans aren’t allowed to attend what is considered a major milestone for American motorsports.