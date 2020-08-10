Morikawa proves to be elite in third round of the PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) (WANE) – Collin Morikawa hit his drive on the shot par-4 16th hole to 7 feet to set up an eagle that gave him the lead for good at the PGA Championship.

He shot 6-under 64 to win by two shots. Runners-up were Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. The 23-year-old Morikawa is the sixth player to win the PGA before turning 24, joining the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Morikawa’s shot on 16 separated him from what had been a jammed leaderboard. Halfway through the back nine, there were seven players tied for first.

The next major is the U.S. Open, set for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot.