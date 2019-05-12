Mohler Hits Home Run In 11-9 Setback At NDSU

Garrett Mohler hit a home run and Aaron Chapman recorded two doubles in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 11-9 Summit League baseball loss at North Dakota State on Sunday (May 12) afternoon.



The ‘Dons totaled 13 hits with a starting lineup featuring five freshmen. Of those freshmen, Chapman had three hits while Trenton Stoner and Dylan Stewart each had two hits.



North Dakota State recorded four runs in the first inning before the ‘Dons responded with two runs in the top of the second. Mohler earned the first run on a solo home run. Then later in the inning Stewart recorded an RBI single to knock in Stoner.



Thanks to three runs in the top of the fifth, the ‘Dons knotted the game at six. The fifth saw Robert Young III , Stewart and Alec Brunson knock in runs. But NDSU scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to take control of the game.



Tyler Kissinger took the loss and is now 2-5 after tossing 5.2 innings in relief. Duane Miller threw two scoreless innings. Blake Tritch (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Jordan Harms pitched the ninth for his second save of the season for NDSU.



The Mastodons are at Toledo on Tuesday.