Heritage grad, IU pitcher Saalfrank drafted by DBacks

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 03:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Another Fort Wayne product hears his named called in the draft. 

Andrew Saalfrank is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks after being selected in the MLB Draft. He former Patriots was taken in the 6th round with the 182nd pick. 

The Heritage grad was the Big Ten pitcher of the year this past season for the Hoosiers. 

