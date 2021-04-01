MLB season kicks off as TinCaps head to Arizona for Spring Training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The MLB season kicked off Thursday and that means Spring Training can now begin for the TinCaps.

Players and coaches reported for COVID protocols before leaving for Arizona for Spring Training, which starts Sunday.

When the team returns for the season, fans can expect some changes. A number of chairs will be zip-tied to maintain social distancing, along with other COVID precautions.

“It feels like we’re close to getting through this but we’re just not there yet, so when fans come out for the high school, college, and TinCaps games, at least to start, socially distancing will be in effect. Masks will be required,” said. Mike Nutter, president of the Fort Wayne TinCaps. “And hopefully as the weather warms up and people continue to get their vaccines, maybe that distancing requirements and other stuff go away.”

TinCaps opening day is May 4 where the team will take on the West Michigan White Caps.