Missed Opportunities Doom TinCaps in Defeat

The TinCaps had double-digit hits (11), but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 7-1 loss to Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

For the first time in the series, Lansing (18-23) scored first, plating three runs via four hits in the second inning. Jake Brodt (two-run double) and Hunter Steinmetz (RBI single) drove home the runs.

The Lugnuts scored another run in the fifth. Luis De Los Santos one-hopped a double off of the left-center field wall leading off the inning, moved to third on a Reggie Pruitt single, and scored on a groundout by Gabriel Moreno.

Josh Winckowski thrived with the run support – Lansing’s starter allowed just one run in seven innings of work while striking out six Fort Wayne (17-23) batters. The 20-year-old has now gone seven innings in three starts this season.

One of the biggest threats for the TinCaps to score off Winckowski came in the fifth. Luis Almanzar reached via an infield single down the third base line leading off the inning, and after a Nick Feight flyout, Lee Solomon doubled down the left field line to put two runners in scoring position. Yet, consecutive strikeouts by Xavier Edwards and Grant Little ended the threat.

Fort Wayne threatened again in the sixth inning. Justin Lopez and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each singled to lead off the inning, putting two on base with nobody out. Yet, a strikeout, fielder’s choice, and lineout once against stranded two runners on base. The TinCaps would eventually leave nine on base in the game.

After Lansing scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, Fort Wayne finally scratched across a run in the bottom half of the frame. Solomon singled to right field with one out, moved to second via an Edwards single, advanced to third by way of a wild pitch, and scored on a Little sacrifice fly. Solomon, an Ohio native, finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, his fifth multi-hit game of the campaign.

The Lugnuts completed the evening’s scoring with a run in the eighth -Steinmetz doubled home a run, his second RBI of the game.

Next Game

Sunday, May 19 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

