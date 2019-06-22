Miscues prove costly in TinCaps loss

MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps saw a 3-0 lead turn into a 6-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Friday night at Dow Diamond. Fort Wayne right fielder Agustin Ruiz went 3-for-3, plus a hit by pitch, in the losing effort.

The TinCaps (1-1, 34-36) pounced early, scoring two runs in the second inning and one more in the third inning. Luis Roman and Blake Hunt provided RBI singles in the second and third, respectively, after they got their first run on a wild pitch with a runner, Hunt, at third base.

The Loons (1-1, 44-25) crept closer with a run on three hits in the bottom of the third. Great Lakes took the lead on four runs in the fourth, and tacked on insurance with a single run in the fifth.

Despite the setback, the ‘Caps have won six of their last eight games.

Next Game

Saturday, June 22 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Keating

– Loons Probable Starter: LHP Robinson Ortiz

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn