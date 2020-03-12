Minor League Baseball delays start of season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Minor League Baseball has postponed the start of its season.

In a statement, the league said the decision came “after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball” in light of the coronavirus outbreak. A new date for Opening Day has not been decided.

“We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date,” the league said in a statement. “We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

The Fort Wayne TinCaps were set to begin play April 13.