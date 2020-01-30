Minnesota’s Fleck headlines Crosswinds event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2019 Big Ten “Coach of the Year” took center stage at the sixth annual “Jazzin’ Up January” event to benefit Crosswinds, as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was the event’s guest speaker.

Fleck just completed his third season leading the Golden Gophers, with Minnesota finishing 11-2 overall this past fall – including a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. It was the first time since 1904 that the Golden Gophers finished with more than 10 wins. Minnesota ended the season ranked no. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

Fleck, who is 23-15 in his three seasons at Minnesota, was the head coach at Western Michigan from 2013-2016. In his final season in Kalamazoo Fleck guided the Broncos to a 13-1 record, a trip to the Cotton Bowl, and a no. 15 finish in the A.P. Poll.

At Western Michigan Fleck’s star quarterback was Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate Zach Terrell, who’s father, Mark, is the Crosswinds CEO.

Fleck, a Sugar Grove, Illinois native, he played at Northern Illinois University and then for the San Francisco 49ers in 2004 & 2005. After his playing career was cut short by a shoulder injury, Fleck went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Ohio State under Jim Tressel for the 2006 season. He returned to his alma mater NIU as an assistant from 2007-2009, then spent two years as a receivers coach at Rutgers before taking the same position with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2012 season.

Crosswinds aims to positively impacts individuals, families, and communities across Indiana with a variety of counseling services for individuals and families, with a dedicated focus on teens as well. To find out more about Crosswinds, click here.