Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) defends Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00), Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Nyah Leveretter (21) fight for a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) shoots in front of Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kentucky forward Nyah Leveretter (21) shot is blocked as she shoots between Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) and guard Grace Stone (10) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Abby Meyers set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to its second-ever women’s NCAA Tournament win with a 69-62 victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky.

The Tigers (25-4) have won 18 straight games and never trailed after the first quarter.

They led by as many as nine points three times in the fourth quarter.

However, it was a grueling battle to knock off the Wildcats (19-12), who entered the tournament winners of 10 straight – and the last three against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Three-time All-American Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 17 points. However, she struggled, going 4-for-14 from the floor.