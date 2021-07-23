Men of Mackey topple Ballinteers in TBT opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Five players – including former Mastodons star Frank Gaines – scored in double figures as the Men of Mackey bested the Ballinteers 83-74 in their opening game of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-take-all event.

Kelsey Barlow led the Men of Mackey with 19 points while Gaines chipped in with 11. Warsaw High School & Indiana Wesleyan graduate Kyle Mangas was held scoreless in 7:31 of action.

The Men of Mackey advance to the second round where they’ll play the winner of Carmen’s Crew/Mid American Unity at 4 p.m. on Sunday.