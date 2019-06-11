McClain signs with Milwaukee Milkmen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana Tech standout and Fremont High School graduate Glen McClain has signed to play professional baseball with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association.

McClain actually made his debut for the Milkmen on Monday night and collected an RBI double as a pinch hitter.

As a senior this past fall McClain helped Indiana Tech reach the NAIA World Series. The Warriors finished with a record of 42-16-1.

McClain hit .428 as a senior with 18 home runs and 57 RBI – all best on the team. He was second on the Warriors with eight stolen bases.