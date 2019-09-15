Mastodons Topple Titans 2-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – With a 2-0 win against Detroit Mercy on Sunday (Sept. 15), Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer matches the longest undefeated streak in program history with six in a row without a loss. The Mastodons are now 4-1-2, which is the best start in program history through seven games.

Purdue Fort Wayne continued its run of outshooting its opponents, edging the Titans 12-9. The Mastodons have not been outshot this season. After Sunday’s game at the Hefner Soccer Complex, the ‘Dons are ranked ninth in the country with 9.60 shots on goal per game.

Eliese LaCourt scored the first goal for the Mastodons at the 30th minute. After a feed into the box on a free kick, the Titans goalkeeper lost control of the ball, allowing LaCourt to bang home her second goal of the season.

During the second half, freshman Morgan Reitano scored the second goal of the season at the 53rd minute from the right side. Reitano intercepted a pass between two Titans and kicked the ball to the left corner, past the keeper.

The Mastodons tallied their third shutout in a row, fourth overall. Lorah Pund and Emily Melchi combined for the clean sheet with three saves total.

The Titans fall to 2-4-1. Purdue Fort Wayne will head to Muncie, Indiana next week for a matchup against the Ball State Cardinals on September 20 at 5 p.m.