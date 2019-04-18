Mastodons Record 10 Hits But Fall 11-7 To Toledo Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – - Purdue Fort Wayne baseball dropped a non-league game to Toledo on Wednesday (April 17) afternoon 11-7.



The teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the middle innings. Toledo was up 3-0 but the 'Dons scored the next four runs. First up were two runs in the third on a run batted in by Aaron Chapman and Trenton Stoner . The fourth saw Jacob Dickson hit a moon shot to left center to knock in Robert Young III and make the score 4-3 in favor of the 'Dons.



The 'Dons would take a 7-6 lead after seven innings thanks to two runs in the seventh. Andrew Lawvere had an RBI single to score Alec Brunson and Brandon Yoho came around on an error.



Down the stretch Toledo would pull away with two runs in the eighth and to take the lead an then three in the ninth to make the final 11-7.



Brunson, Austin Wilkie and Trenton Stoner each had two hits for the Mastodons.



The Mastodons used six pitchers. Starter Shane Odzark earned a no decision after 4.0 innings of work. Duane Miller and Trevor Armstrong each didn't allow a run in their frames. Tyler Kissinger would take the loss, he is now 2-3. Austin Calopietro tossed 2.0 innings for the win for Toledo. He is now 2-0.



Brad Boss had two home runs for the Rockets.



Toledo improves to 13-21. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-29. The 'Dons host Omaha on Friday at 3 p.m.