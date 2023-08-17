FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three months out from the college hoops season, Purdue Fort Wayne announced the upcoming non-conference schedule for the women’s basketball program.

Third-year head coach Maria Marchesano and company open the season at Michigan on Nov. 6. Michigan was an NCAA Tournament team last year. The Mastodons will also face National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes over Thanksgiving weekend in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s home opener is scheduled for Nov. 11 against Great Lakes. Other home non-conference games include Bellarmine (Dec. 6), Western Michigan (Dec. 17) and Chicago State (Jan. 23).

The Mastodons’ full schedule for the 2023-24 season will be released at a later date.