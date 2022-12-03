FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gabe York dropped a game-high 43 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 121-115 win over Windy City on Super Hero and Princess Night. The Mad Ants are now on a 3-game winning streak.

Five other Mad Ants finished in double figures on Saturday night. Justin Anderson finished second on the team with 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. dropped 16, while Pedro Bradshaw earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Finally, Deividas Sirvydis, and Norvel Pelle rounded out the double-digit scorers.

The Mad Ants look to continue their winning streak on Monday against the Iowa Wolves at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.