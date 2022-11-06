FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gabe York capped off a 30-point night by sinking a game-winning three pointer in overtime, sealing a 130-123 win for the Mad Ants on Sunday. York also hit a game-tying 3-point buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Deividas Sirvydis and Justin Anderson also piled on the points for Fort Wayne, scoring 28 and 21 points, respectively. Kendall Brown, Bennie Boatwright and Jermaine Samuels Jr. also finished in double figures.

Fort Wayne completes a weekend sweep over Grand Rapids to start 2-0 on the season.

The Mad Ants head to Sioux Falls for a matchup against the Skyforce on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.