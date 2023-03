FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gabe York will get another chance to suit up in the NBA as the Pacers have signed the Mad Ants guard to a two-way contract.

York averaged 21.4 points a game for the Ants this past season, helping Fort Wayne earn its first playoff spot in five seasons.

York became the Mad Ants all-time three-point record holder this past season with 316 made triples. His 973 points this past season is third-most in Mad Ants history.