FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne used 20 made three pointers, hitting 54.1 percent of their shots from deep, to hold off Iowa 132-127 in second straight game played for first place in the Central Division.A back-and-forth opening quarter saw four lead changes and two ties, with Fort Wayne gaining the early advantage with help on the three-point line. Deividas Sirvydis knocked down 4-of-5 attempts from deep in the first quarter. Luka Garza went to work for Iowa to counteract the three-point shooting, scoring 13 in the first quarter. The Mad Ants led 35-31 after one.

The second saw Garza again surge inside as the two teams exchanged blows in a similar fashion. Garza was stout on the interior and even stepping out to knock down a three of his own. Fort Wayne stayed hot from deep as Tevin Brown poured in shots, securing a career high in scoring in the first half alone. A Gabe York three with 4:25 left gave Fort Wayne their biggest lead to that point at 66-54. Iowa again shot back; with 1:11 to play, Garza was able to put back an Iowa miss to draw the game within two. At halftime, Fort Wayne led 73-69.

With 9:50 remaining in the third, the Wolves pushed a new lead to 77-73 on a transition dunk from Garza as a thunderous part of an 11-2 run to start the second half for Iowa. Fort Wayne took their turn running back, tying the game at 81 at the 6:44 mark on a York basket. Fort Wayne would retake the lead.

Fort Wayne pushed their lead back to 110-104 with 8:59 to play in the fourth on a transition basket where York would bounce an alley oop pass to himself for the slam. As was the trend, Iowa would surge back themselves with the back and forth game finding itself tied at 120 with 3:15 to play. AJ Lawson hit a three with 2:27 left to give Iowa the lead, but Justin Anderson answered back immediately on the other end with one of his own before David Stockton gave Fort Wayne a lead back with 1:59 to play, 125-123.

With the game tied at 125, it was York who again stepped up, knocking down a three pointer with 38.4 seconds to play to give Fort Wayne the lead for good at 128-125.

York scored 36 in the win, followed by 26 from Sirvydis. Tevin Brown scored a career high 15 points to join them in double figures.

Iowa was led by Garza’s career high 44 points to go along with 15 rebounds. P.J. Dozier added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves.