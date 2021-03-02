Yogi Ferrell leads Salt Lake City over Mad Ants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Salt Lake City led nearly the entire way on Tuesday night as they topped Fort Wayne 109-93 at the G League single site.
The Stars (4-9) were led by Yogi Ferrell’s 29 points and 17 points and 17 rebounds from Tyler Bey.
The two teams were very similar shooting the ball with Salt Lake City’s 44.6 percent to 39.5 percent from Fort Wayne (5-8). Fort Wayne won the rebounding war 49-43.
Salt Lake City pushed out to an 8-3 lead in the game by hitting four of their first five shots, including 3-of-3 at the rim. With 56 seconds left in the first, a Marcus Graves three pointer pushed the Stars lead to 11 points, 28-17. On the next trip for Fort Wayne, Daxter Miles Jr. answered with a corner three to beat the shot clock. Salt Lake City led 30-22 at the end of one.
Fort Wayne got back within five before a Ferrell three pointer at 9:22. That shot was immediately answered back by a Cassius Stanley three pointer on the other end. With 5:26 left in the half, Miles Jr. punctuated a Mad Ant run at the rim that made it a 39-37 games. Salt Lake City would score the last seven points of the half to lead 50-43.
Fort Wayne would take the lead back with 10:03 left on a Stanley floater but the Stars took the lead back on a Bey basket with 9:18 to play. A Ferrell three with 7:15 to play pushed Salt Lake City’s lead back out to 57-53, then extended to 62-55 on a Malcom Miller three with 5:44 to play in the third.
Dakarai Allen extended the Stars leads with 10;42 to play to 83-79 at the free throw line. With 7:27 to play, Romaro Gill’s jump hook in the post pushed Salt Lake City’s lead back to double digits at 91-81. The rest of the game saw a lot of exchanging baskets with Josh Green’s jumper with 2:23 to play giving the Stars a 13-point lead, their biggest in the game to that point.
The Mad Ants were led by 23 points from Oshae Brissett in his first game back after being sidelined for two games with knee soreness. Devin Robinson added a double double of 18 points and 16 rebounds for Fort Wayne.
Green also scored 22 for Salt Lake City.