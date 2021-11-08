Windy City forces opening weekend split with Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Windy City completed an opening weekend back-to-back Sunday evening with the Bulls coming out on top 111-103. The two teams split the opening weekend contests and both head into the second week of the season at 1-1.

Fort Wayne came out shooting strong again, hitting three triples in the first three minutes of the game to jump out to an 11-0 lead. The Bulls came surging back quickly though as the Mad Ants slowed down their early deep shooting barrage. Fort Wayne extended their lead to 17-8 with 3:04 to play in the first on back-to-back open layups for Daxter Miles Jr. Fort Wayne led 23-14 after one.

Windy City pushed to start the second, getting within six as Devon Dotson led a frantic pace. With 8:10 left in the half, Windy City’s Daniel Oturu knocked down a three-point shot that tied the game at 26, the first time Fort Wayne hadn’t had control of the score. The Bulls took their first lead on their next possession with a Dotson basket before each team went on a 5-0 run. A 2:21, Bryce Alford three-pointer pushed Windy City’s lead to a then game-high seven points, 44-37.

At the half, Fort Wayne had battled back to lead 47-46.

A back and forth third quarter gave way to more of the same in the fourth. Windy City took an eight-point lead before Miles Jr. broke the run for Fort Wayne. An Oturu and-one with 8:31 left in the fourth pushed Windy City’s lead back open to 87-79 before Dotson cashed in on two free throws (worth three total points) on a single possession to give the Bulls a double-digit lead at 92-81.

Fort Wayne made a run with just over five minutes to play off a Bennie Boatwright three-pointer and an and-one from Terry Taylor; that left the score 94-89 in Windy City’s favor. With 3:56 left, Fort Wayne’s Keifer Sykes tossed it off to Duane Washington Jr. for a three-pointer on the break that closed the gap to just two points. Fort Wayne would only get as close as one point the rest of the way.