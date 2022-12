LAS VEGAS (WANE) – Terry Taylor scored 46 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday night in Fort Wayne’s second and final game at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.

The Mad Ants next game is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27 against Maine at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m.