Tacko Tuesday: Mad Ants fall to Fall, Red Claws in overtime

by: Ryan Stevens - Mad Ants Media Relations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Maine Red Claws defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 123-119, in overtime at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Maine (24-9) outscored Fort Wayne 7-3 in the extra period to conclude its three-game central-division road trip. Jaysean Paige led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting off the bench.

Maine went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe during the extra two minutes.

With the win, the Red Claws improve to 2-1 in overtime games this season, while Fort Wayne (17-17) falls to 0-3 this season in games requiring overtime.

Red Claws forward Yante Maten pitched in 21 points and nine rebounds, while Boston Celtics two-way center Tacko Fall ended the night with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Fort Wayne concluded an 11-day stretch playing six games on Tuesday after Walt Lemon Jr. fell just shy of another triple-double bid with 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. C.J. Wilcox found his outside shooting touch again, ending the night with 24 points on 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson poured in his 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Pacers assignee Goga Bitadze added 13 points in the second half to go along with seven rebounds.

After NBA All-Star weekend, Maine will host College Park on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fort Wayne will head out to take on Capital City on Thursday night.

