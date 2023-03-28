WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) – Without two of their top three scorers for most of the night, the Mad Ants sputtered to a 101-87 loss to Capital City in the first round of the NBA G League playoffs.

Entering Tuesday, Fort Wayne was without top player Trevelin Queen, who was serving a one game suspension for directing threatening language toward a game official in the regular season finale. Other top scorer Justin Anderson was ejected from Tuesday’s game after being assessed a pair of technical fouls early in the second quarter.

Trailing 48-43 at halftime, Fort Wayne cut the deficit to two after a 3-pointer by Gabe York early in the third quarter. However, Capital City outscored Fort Wayne 20-6 the rest of the quarter to take a 76-60 lead to the final frame.

The Mad Ants punched back with an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter, but Capital City eventually pulled away to seal the win.

Tevin Brown and David Stockton led Fort Wayne with 20 points apiece. Pedro Bradshaw poured in 15, York added 13 and Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored 10. Quenton Jackson led all scorers with 22.

The Mad Ants finish their year overall with a 30-20 record.