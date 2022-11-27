DETROIT (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels hit a game-winning layup with seconds remaining to seal a 103-102 win at the Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

After taking a 58-51 lead into the half, the Mad Ants went cold for most of the second half and allowed Motor City to climb back. Gabe York hit a game-tying triple with just over three minutes left to tie the game at 99. Needing one more bucket, Samuels split a pair of defenders in the lane to hit a game-winning layup with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Trevelin Queen led the Mad Ants 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win.

Fort Wayne and Motor City clash again in Detroit on Monday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.