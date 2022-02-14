COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WANE) – For the second time in as many games the Fort Wayne Mad Ants bested their former coach Steve Gansey, as the Ants got 41 points from Andrew Rowsey to defeated Gansey’s College Park Skyhawks 137-128 on the road Monday night.

Rowsey’s 41 points were eighth-most for a single game in Mad Ants history.

Gabe York added 27 points, Nate Hinton 26, and Jordan Bell 24 for the Ants in front of 285 people.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Thursday when they play at road game at Motor City.