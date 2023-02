UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Trevelin Queen had 22 points and Gabe York 19, but the Mad Ants were outscored 41-17 in the third quarter on the way to a 122-102 road loss against the Long Island Nets on Wednesday night.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Friday when they play at the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m.