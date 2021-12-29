Report: Mad Ants York signs 10-day deal with Orlando Magic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another Fort Wayne Mad Ant will get their shot in the NBA in the coming days.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gabe York has signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Orlando Magic.

In nine games this season, York has averaged 18 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor, including 48.1% from 3-point range. York is also averaging 4.4 assists per game.

York is the second Mad Ant to be called up to the NBA this week, joining Keifer Sykes. Sykes was called up to the Pacers on Monday. Justin Anderson was also called up to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 21.

