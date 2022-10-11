FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday that they have signed Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract that would see Queen split time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Queen was the NBA G League’s Most Valuable Player during the 2021-22 season while helping lead Rio Grande Valley to a NBA G League title. Along the way, Queen was also NBA G League Finals MVP, All-NBA G League Defensive Team and All-NBA G League First Team. Queen averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals in 19 regular season games with the Vipers.

Queen spent part of the 2021-22 season on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets. He appeared in 10 games with the Rockets, averaging 4.3 points per game. Queen spent time in training camp this fall with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kendall Brown, a rookie, is also signed to a two-way deal with the Pacers/Mad Ants.

Last season, five different players spent various amounts of time under two-way contracts with the Pacers, all seeing time with the Mad Ants as well. Those players were Duane Washington Jr., Dejon Jarreau, Terry Taylor, Gabe York and Nate Hinton.