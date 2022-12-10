HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WANE) – Trevelin Queen poured in a team-high 33 points, but the Mad Ants dropped their second straight game in a 129-119 loss at Windy City Friday evening.

Justin Anderson and Dividas Sirvydis added 19, David Stockton scored 17, Gabe York dropped 13 while Pedro Bradshaw finished with 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Trailing 70-64 at the half, the Mad Ants stormed back to take a nine point lead midway through the third quarter. Windy City responded to take the lead back in the third and keep the Mad Ants at bay the rest of the game.

The Mad Ants look to bounce back at Windy City on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.