FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have waived guard DeJon Jarreau. In addition, the Pacers signed forward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract.

Jarreau was signed to a two-way contract in August and played one game in a Pacers uniform.

Taylor, who played with the Pacers during the preseason, has made 11 starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during NBA G League play in 2021-22.