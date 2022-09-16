FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have signed Kendall Brown to a two-way contract that would see Brown split time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The 19-year-old Brown spent one season at Baylor before being the 48th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season at Baylor and was part of the Big 12 All-Freshman team. He played with the Indiana Pacers during the Summer League in Las Vegas in July.

Last season, five different players spent various amounts of time under two-way contracts with the Pacers, all seeing time with the Mad Ants as well. Those players were Duane Washington Jr., Dejon Jarreau, Terry Taylor, Gabe York and Nate Hinton.