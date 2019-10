INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed Stephan Hicks to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Hicks, a 6-6, 200 lb. guard, spent time with the Pacers in 2019 on a 10-day contract. He has also played four seasons with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G League, with career averages of 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Pacers roster now stands at 18.